Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting wraps up Monday, more than 43,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting ends Monday
Early voting ends Monday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the final day for early voting.

We're also closely watching a crowded primary race for governor. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said, for the first time, all of the city's early voting sites will be open on Election Day.

The board of election said so far, more than 86,000 votes were cast in Chicago. Over 43,000 "vote by mail" ballots have been returned. At least 125,000 people applied to vote by mail.

That means more than 81,000 ballots have not yet been sent in.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.