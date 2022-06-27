Early voting wraps up Monday, more than 43,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the final day for early voting.
We're also closely watching a crowded primary race for governor. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said, for the first time, all of the city's early voting sites will be open on Election Day.
The board of election said so far, more than 86,000 votes were cast in Chicago. Over 43,000 "vote by mail" ballots have been returned. At least 125,000 people applied to vote by mail.
That means more than 81,000 ballots have not yet been sent in.
