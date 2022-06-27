Early voting wraps up Monday, more than 43,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the final day for early voting.

We're also closely watching a crowded primary race for governor. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said, for the first time, all of the city's early voting sites will be open on Election Day.

The board of election said so far, more than 86,000 votes were cast in Chicago. Over 43,000 "vote by mail" ballots have been returned. At least 125,000 people applied to vote by mail.

That means more than 81,000 ballots have not yet been sent in.

Last day of Early Voting in Chicago until 6:00pm! All 51 sites will also be open for Election Day, June 28th, during full polling hours, from 6:00am to 7:00pm. A voter can vote at any site on Election Day, no matter where they live in the city. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/f3LIY4XLH3 — Chicago Board of Elections (@ChicagoElection) June 27, 2022