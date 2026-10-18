Early voting set to expand in Chicago

Starting Monday, early voting will expand throughout Chicago and the suburbs, giving voters a chance to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day next month.

The deadline to register to vote online is Sunday, but it won't be the last opportunity to register.

Illinois voter guide for the 2026 midterm election

Beginning Monday, early voting locations open in all of Chicago's 50 wards.

Meanwhile, Cook County officials, who are in charge of elections in suburban Cook County, said they are doing everything they can to make sure the voting process is as easy as possible. They plan to announce new technology enhancements along with the expansion of early voting on Sunday morning.

The new technology updates are designed to strengthen election monitoring and operational readiness for the Nov. 2 general election, officials said.

Right now, registrations at vote.org are outpacing the 2022 midterm election cycle. Illinois voter registrations are surging, at more than four times the normal rate, ahead of the Sunday online deadline.

Voters can also register and vote on Election Day.

On Monday, early voting also expands for Lake, McHenry, DuPage, and Kane counties in Illinois.