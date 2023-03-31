Watch CBS News
Early voting: Over 167,000 ballots cast ahead of Tuesday's run-off elections

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many Chicagoans aren't waiting until Tuesday to make their choice in the mayoral run-off.

About 115,000 people cast ballots during early voting, and nearly 52,000 already returned their vote by mail ballots.

The 167,000 total is far past the vote totals at this time in both the 2019 and 2015 elections.

Early voting is available through Monday with the elections happening Tuesday. 

March 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

