Early voting: Over 167,000 ballots cast ahead of Tuesday's run-off elections

Over 167,000 early voting ballots cast so far ahead of run-off elections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many Chicagoans aren't waiting until Tuesday to make their choice in the mayoral run-off.

About 115,000 people cast ballots during early voting, and nearly 52,000 already returned their vote by mail ballots.

The 167,000 total is far past the vote totals at this time in both the 2019 and 2015 elections.

Early voting is available through Monday with the elections happening Tuesday.