With early voting under way in Chicago, undecided voters seem to be hard to find

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting expanded this week across Cook County, and on Tuesday night, CBS News Chicago talked with some people casting their ballots ahead of Election Day.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 107,000 ballots had been received in Chicago—including those cast in person and by mail. Among those who have already voted or are waiting to cast their ballots, CBS News Chicago did not find any undecided voters.

Underneath the Clark/Lake 'L' stop downtown, ballots are being counted at Chicago's voting Supersite.

William Howell, Professor of American Politics, University of Chicago

"The stakes of this election are incredibly high, and it's close," said William Howell, the Sydney Stein Professor of American Politics at the University of Chicago. "I think Chicago is going to clearly break blue, and Illinois at the top of the ticket is going to break blue."

Dan Gough, Jessica Shabot, and Tyler Burris—all of Chicago—each cast their ballots Tuesday.

"I guess anxiety producing a little bit, but I'm glad to have voted and cast my ballot," Gough said.

"It's very exciting," said Shabot.

"It feels good to early vote for sure," said Burris.

Millions of Gen Z-ers will exercise their right to vote for the first time this year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, youth voter turnout in presidential elections is on the rise.

In Chicago, it turned out there was no one who wanted to speak about not voting or being undecided this election year.

"I think you're trying to reach the right people. You're in the wrong state though," he said, "because the undecideds in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are likely to affect the outcome of this election in ways that that small number of undecides here in Chicago are less likely to do so."

Howell emphasized that most voters are already locked in. He added that this era of extreme polarization between the two parties makes things very black and white when it comes to how voters decide.

Early voting hours expand next week.