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Biker hit and killed by SUV on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man on a bike was hit and killed by an SUV in North Park on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning. 

Chicago police initially said a 67-year-old man was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a Dodge SUV in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. 

It is believed the man was on a bike. 

Police said the 67-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The 44-year-old driver was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed. 

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.  

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