Biker hit and killed by SUV on Chicago's Northwest Side
A man on a bike was hit and killed by an SUV in North Park on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning.
Chicago police initially said a 67-year-old man was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a Dodge SUV in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.
It is believed the man was on a bike.
Police said the 67-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 44-year-old driver was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.