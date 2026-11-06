Biker hit and killed by SUV on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man on a bike was hit and killed by an SUV in North Park on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police initially said a 67-year-old man was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a Dodge SUV in the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

It is believed the man was on a bike.

Police said the 67-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old driver was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.