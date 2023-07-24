Watch CBS News
CPS hosting Back-to-School Bash at Dyett High School

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials are holding another Back-to-School Bash on Monday for students and their families.

It'll the be second event this year, after the first bash on Friday in Back of the Yards.

On Monday, CPS officials will host a Back-to-School Bash for Dyett High School at 51st and St. Lawrence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bashes feature music, food, games, and other activities, as well as giveaways of school supplies, all to get kids prepared to head back to the classroom.

CPS is holding 13 such events leading up to the start of the new school year on Aug. 21.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 10:08 AM

