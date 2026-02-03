Watch CBS News
Local News

DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopens after multi-vehicle crash near North Avenue

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A crash shut down lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side at the start of the Tuesday morning commute. 

The crash involving multiple vehicles, including a taxi, was reported near North Avenue. Lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Video from the scene shows at least two cars spun out on the roadway. At least one car crashed into the right guardrail. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Chicago police have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue