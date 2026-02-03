DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopens after multi-vehicle crash near North Avenue

A crash shut down lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side at the start of the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash involving multiple vehicles, including a taxi, was reported near North Avenue. Lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Video from the scene shows at least two cars spun out on the roadway. At least one car crashed into the right guardrail.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Chicago police have not released further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.