Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum celebrates Kwanzaa

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a celebration through music and words on Wednesday at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

It marked the third day of Kwanzaa with an event for all ages, encouraging families to learn more about the holiday and its traditions.

Each day of the week-long holiday highlights a specific principle.

Wednesday's focus was on collective work and responsibility.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:18 PM

