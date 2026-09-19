DuSable Black History Museum launches "A Call for Artifacts: The Black Community Archive"

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center has launched a new archive initiative meant to identify, document and preserve historical objects from Black families and communities.

It's called the "A Call for Artifacts: The Black Community Archive," and the museum is inviting people to share any meaningful objects they may have, along with the stories connected to them.

The museum says the goal is to preserve the lives, experiences, and histories that live within those objects as part of a broader historical record.

"For generations, countless artifacts reflecting Black life, achievement, culture, and community have been preserved not in institutions, but in homes, attics, family collections, and personal archives," said Danny Dunson, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Arts Education at The DuSable Museum. "These items, ranging from photographs and family heirlooms to church programs, letters, artwork, clothing, awards, and memorabilia, often carry stories that provide invaluable insight into the experiences of individuals, families, and communities."

Selected participants will be invited to meet with museum staff who will professionally document the object and record an oral and/or visual history to document the object's story and significance.

The museum says those selected participants still have full ownership and custody of their objects while contributing to the archive.

CEO and President Perri Irmer said the initiative recognizes community members as stewards of history, while creating an opportunity to preserve what otherwise could be lost.

"Some of the most important histories in our communities have never been formally documented because they exist within family collections and personal archives," Irmer said.

The museum says objects do not need to be rare or hold any specific monetary value to be considered.

For information on submitting objects can visit here.