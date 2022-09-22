Watch CBS News
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.

The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon.

750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.

