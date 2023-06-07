Man throws rocks at two seniors in unincorporated Naperville, beats one with 2x4

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with throwing rocks at two seniors in unincorporated DuPage County, and beating one of them with a piece of lumber.

DuPage County Sheriff's officials said, on Saturday morning, 34-year-old Eric Conklin attacked two men at a home under construction in unincorporated Naperville.

As the two men, ages 65 and 68, were removing firewood, Conklin came out of the home and threw rocks at them and their truck, then hit one of them several times in the head and back with a 2x4.

Deputies responding to the attack were able to locate Conklin in the back yard of a nearby home, where he soon became unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment of a concussion, broken hand and wrist, and multiple cuts to his head.

Conklin was taken to Edward Hospital for evaluation, and was arrested after being treated and released, according to the sheriff's office. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery, according to DuPage County court records.

The sheriff's office said Conklin refused to answer questions, so it's unclear why he attacked the two men. Conklin has been released on bond and is due back in court on June 24.