DuPage County man charged with animal cruelty for killing children's emotional support dog

The DuPage County State's Attorney has charged a Bloomingdale man with animal cruelty after they said he killed his son's emotional support dog.

Prosecutors said Hanover Park police officers were called to a home in the 1900-block of Grosse Point Court just after 1 p.m. for possible animal cruelty. When they got there they found Ace, a 4-ear-old mix breed pitbull, dead on the floor, covered in a blanket with his head on a pillow.

Ace was registered with the U.S. Service Animals Official Service and Support Animal Registration, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said about half an hour earlier, 47-year-old Sandeep Dhillon's children confronted him about where Ace was when they found his cage empty except for his collar, which appeared to be broken.

A short time later, the children found the dog in the garage with his leash knotted around his neck, prosecutors said. One of the children called their mother, who came home and called police, according to prosecutors.

Police said they found blood and fur on different parts of the home, including the garage, and a wooden table leg with blood and dog hair on it. Police and prosecutors say Dhillon violently killed the dog.

Dhillon was on pre-trial release in DuPage County for domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and assault at the time of Ace's death. He now faces additional charges felony aggravated cruelty to animals. DuPage County prosecutors are requesting his pre-trial release in his previous case be revoked, and are asking for him to be held in custody before facing these new charges.

"This is a heart-breaking case for all those involved, particularly the children. Because of his alleged actions, Mr. Dhillon is now facing a serious felony charge," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

The court will rule on whether to revoke Dhillon's pre-trial release Thursday.