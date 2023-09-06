DuPage Co. holding two meetings for residents to discuss 5 year strategic plan

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- DuPage County residents will have two chances to help shape the future for the next five years.

The discussion will focus on DuPage County's strategic plan, and what residents think should be prioritized in the county's future plans.

One of the meetings will take place at the West Chicago Library at noon.

The second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Elmhurst Public Library.