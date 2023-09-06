Watch CBS News
Local News

DuPage Co. holding two meetings for residents to discuss 5 year strategic plan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- DuPage County residents will have two chances to help shape the future for the next five years.

The discussion will focus on DuPage County's strategic plan, and what residents think should be prioritized in the county's future plans.

One of the meetings will take place at the West Chicago Library at noon.

The second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Elmhurst Public Library.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.