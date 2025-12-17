Watch CBS News
2 killed in plane crash at DuPage Airport in West Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon at DuPage Airport in the city of West Chicago.

The FAA and DuPage Airport officials said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. 

Two people on board the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. The airport has been closed until further notice.

West Chicago Police and the West Chicago Fire Protection District were assisting with the emergency response to the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating the cause of the crash.

