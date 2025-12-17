2 killed in plane crash at DuPage Airport in West Chicago

A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon at DuPage Airport in the city of West Chicago.

The FAA and DuPage Airport officials said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m.

Two people on board the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. The airport has been closed until further notice.

West Chicago Police and the West Chicago Fire Protection District were assisting with the emergency response to the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating the cause of the crash.