Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus hits house in Dunning; one hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house Wednesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood.

The school bus crashed into the front of a home in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue, after also crashing into a parked car and knocking over a street light pole.

The crash caused significant visible damage to the home.

Chicago Fire Department officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's age and gender were not immediately available.

David Feller said he heard the crash, and at first thought it was a landscaper working next door, until a neighbor told him a school bus had hit his car and then crashed into a house.

"My first concern was if my neighbor was alright, because usually they're outside working on the lawn or sitting on the porch there, and thank God they weren't there at the time," Feller said.

Police could not immediately provide any further information on the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.