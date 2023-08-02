School bus hits house in Dunning; one hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house Wednesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood.

The school bus crashed into the front of a home in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue, after also crashing into a parked car and knocking over a street light pole.

The crash caused significant visible damage to the home.

Chicago Fire Department officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's age and gender were not immediately available.

David Feller said he heard the crash, and at first thought it was a landscaper working next door, until a neighbor told him a school bus had hit his car and then crashed into a house.

"My first concern was if my neighbor was alright, because usually they're outside working on the lawn or sitting on the porch there, and thank God they weren't there at the time," Feller said.

Police could not immediately provide any further information on the crash.