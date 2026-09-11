Elderly woman rescued from burning car in Dunning neighborhood of Chicago

A woman pulled another woman from a burning car on Friday afternoon in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Videos posted on social media show the car engulfed in flames in the middle of the street in the 3200 block of North Orange Avenue.

Tanya Fermin leapt into action to pull an elderly woman from the burning car.

"As I walked out, I saw the lady. She was in the back passenger side, looking for her purse," Fermin said. "So, I had to tell her, 'Ma'am, you have to get away from the car. The car's going to explode any minute,' because I kept hearing the crackling sounds."

When firefighters arrived, they quickly put out the flames.

The Chicago Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment.