Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly woman rescued from burning car in Dunning neighborhood of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman pulled another woman from a burning car on Friday afternoon in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Videos posted on social media show the car engulfed in flames in the middle of the street in the 3200 block of North Orange Avenue.

Tanya Fermin leapt into action to pull an elderly woman from the burning car.

"As I walked out, I saw the lady. She was in the back passenger side, looking for her purse," Fermin said. "So, I had to tell her, 'Ma'am, you have to get away from the car. The car's going to explode any minute,' because I kept hearing the crackling sounds."

When firefighters arrived, they quickly put out the flames.

The Chicago Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue