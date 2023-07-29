Driver charged in DUI crash involving Lake County Sheriff's squad car in Waukegan

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a Lake County Sheriff's squad car that was transporting an arrestee Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said around 2:10 a.m., a deputy was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road north of Washington Street, Waukegan, in a marked squad car. He was transporting an arrestee to the Lake County Jail for domestic battery.

The driver of a Dodge Charger, identified as Anas M. Karmash, 20, of North Summerfields Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, was traveling southbound, in the inside lane, directly next to the squad car.

Karmash made an abrupt right turn into a parking lot - striking the driver's side of the squad car.

He quickly exited his vehicle and attempted to blend in with a group of people in a parking lot, the office said.

He was approached by the sheriff's deputy, who observed indications of alcohol impairment. It was determined Karmash was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

The arrestee initially being transported to the jail suffered a back injury in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. He was treated and released back into custody a short time later.

Karmash was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with:

DUI – Alcohol

Underage consumption of alcohol

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash

Improper lane usage

Additional or enhanced charges are possible.

Karmash was processed and released on a $3,000.00 Recognizance Bond. He is due back in court on Sept.13.