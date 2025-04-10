What is a Duffin? Highland Park deli owner explains the fusion of two treats

A Highland Park deli created it by accident weeks ago, and since then, they can't keep it on the shelves.

The "Duffin," a cupcake-sized pastry with a funny name, is taking the city by storm.

When it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth, there are options at Once Upon A Bagel in Highland Park.

There are cookies, muffins, and donuts, but nestled in the bakery case is something you might not recognize—the Duffin.

"A Duffin is a combination of a donut and a muffin, or should I say a glorious combination of a donut and a muffin," owner Adam Dlatt said.

It's simple math—donut plus muffin equals duffin.

Dlatt said they introduced the bakery mash-up earlier this year.

"The response has been great," he said. "They're like, 'This is fantastic.' It's something a little different. It's something people haven't seen around here."

Workers showed how they're made. Dlatt said the Duffin was actually created by accident.

"One of the bakers was making our cake donuts and they had added too much water so it was al ittle too liquidy to make into donuts, and he didn't want to waste it and he was making muffins so he poured it into muffin cups," Dlatt said.

CBS News political reporter turned taste tester Chris Tye describes it as "very light on the bottom, and kinda crunchier on the top."

That leaves us with just one question. If it's part donut and part muffin, why not call it a Monut?

"Because Duffin is much easier to spell and say," Dlatt said, laughing.

Dlatt said they carry the Duffins at all their locations, and they're selling out almost daily.