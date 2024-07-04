Dry, warm, humid in Chicago for Independence Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mostly dry today for Fourth of July festivities. There's a minor chance of an afternoon shower or storms in the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Chicago

There are better chances for scattered showers and storms to arrive by night (after the fireworks).

CBS News Chicago

Pleasant weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday in the 80s.

CBS News Chicago

The next rain chance develops late Sunday into Monday. Seasonable temperatures in the 80s continue for next week.

What to expect for Thursday

Stray storms, warm and humid. High of 86

Chance of showers tonight

Possible showers and rumbles of thunder overnight. Low of 71

Showers for Friday

SCATTERED SHOWERS/THUNDER HIGH: 81

CBS News Chicago