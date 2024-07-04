Dry, warm, humid in Chicago for Independence Day
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mostly dry today for Fourth of July festivities. There's a minor chance of an afternoon shower or storms in the afternoon and evening.
There are better chances for scattered showers and storms to arrive by night (after the fireworks).
Pleasant weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday in the 80s.
The next rain chance develops late Sunday into Monday. Seasonable temperatures in the 80s continue for next week.
What to expect for Thursday
Stray storms, warm and humid. High of 86
Chance of showers tonight
Possible showers and rumbles of thunder overnight. Low of 71
Showers for Friday
SCATTERED SHOWERS/THUNDER HIGH: 81