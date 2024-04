Clouds, rain return to Chicago through afternoon

Clouds, rain return to Chicago through afternoon

Clouds, rain return to Chicago through afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a sunny first half of the weekend, clouds and rain arrive Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

Cloudy skies today with rain at times, especially midday through the afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

Southeast winds may gust to 35 mph. We dry out overnight, and sky conditions improve during the day on Monday.

TODAY

CLOUDY & BREEZY WITH SHOWERS. HIGH 50.

TONIGHT

EVENING SHOWER CHANCE. OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 46.

MONDAY

EARLY CLOUDS THEN AFTERNOON SUN. WARM WINDS. HIGH 70.

CBS News Chicago