Dry skies to start in Chicago, chance for late-day thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend kicks off with a great start, with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s today.

It will be dry for most of the day, but storms will approach the area by late afternoon. The window for storms will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Chicago should expect rain and storms around 7 and 8 p.m. Some could be strong, with gusty wind and small hail, especially before sunset.

Skies clear tonight, and temperatures fall to the 60s for highs tomorrow.

Next week brings unsettled skies with showers and storms, some could potentially be severe.

TODAY

SUNNY START WITH EVENING STORMS HIGH: 80

TONIGHT

ANY STORMS END, CLEARING SKY HIGH: 52

TOMORROW

MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 64

