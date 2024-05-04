Watch CBS News
Weather

Dry skies to start in Chicago, chance for late-day thunderstorms

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mostly dry skies, risk of thunderstorms later in the day
Mostly dry skies, risk of thunderstorms later in the day 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS)  — The weekend kicks off with a great start, with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s today. 

today-5424.png
CBS News Chicago

It will be dry for most of the day, but storms will approach the area by late afternoon. The window for storms will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Chicago should expect rain and storms around 7 and 8 p.m. Some could be strong, with gusty wind and small hail, especially before sunset. 

storm-threat-5424.png
CBS News Chicago
12-hour-precip.png
CBS News Chicago

Skies clear tonight, and temperatures fall to the 60s for highs tomorrow. 

2-day-weekend-5424.png
CBS News Chicago

Next week brings unsettled skies with showers and storms, some could potentially be severe. 

TODAY

SUNNY START WITH EVENING STORMS HIGH: 80

TONIGHT

ANY STORMS END, CLEARING SKY HIGH: 52

TOMORROW

MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 64

7-day-5424.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 4, 2024 / 7:35 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.