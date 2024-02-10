Watch CBS News
Weather

Dry, quiet weekend in Chicago following record-breaking warmth

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Dry, quiet day ahead with highs in the 40s for Chicago
Dry, quiet day ahead with highs in the 40s for Chicago 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a record-setting Friday, clouds from Wisconsin are sliding our way for Saturday morning, but they will thin out throughout the day. 

high-temps-2-10.png
CBS News Chicago

High pressure keeps conditions dry & quiet this weekend, just in case you host an outdoor Super Bowl party. 

TODAY: 

PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.

TONIGHT: 

PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SUNDAY: 

MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.

7day-2-10.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 6:58 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.