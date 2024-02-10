Dry, quiet weekend in Chicago following record-breaking warmth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a record-setting Friday, clouds from Wisconsin are sliding our way for Saturday morning, but they will thin out throughout the day.
High pressure keeps conditions dry & quiet this weekend, just in case you host an outdoor Super Bowl party.
TODAY:
PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.
TONIGHT:
PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 29.
SUNDAY:
MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.