Dry, quiet weekend in Chicago following record-breaking warmth

Dry, quiet day ahead with highs in the 40s for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a record-setting Friday, clouds from Wisconsin are sliding our way for Saturday morning, but they will thin out throughout the day.

High pressure keeps conditions dry & quiet this weekend, just in case you host an outdoor Super Bowl party.

TODAY:

PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.

TONIGHT:

PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SUNDAY:

MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 41.

