Chicago First Alert Weather: A dry and comfortable night ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect it to be dry and comfortable tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Then, it'll drop to the upper 50s overnight in the far western suburbs.

Scattered showers and isolated storm chances return Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Rain chances will fade by sunset Tuesday evening. Highs will be milder Tuesday in the low 80s.

A better chance for rain arrives on Wednesday in the late afternoon and evening hours. Downpours, along with thunder and lightning, will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday.

it'll be mainly dry on Thursday, ahead of scattered storm chances for Friday. A few storms on Friday could be heavy.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 64°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High 84°

