Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A dry and comfortable night ahead

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies start the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies start the week 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect it to be dry and comfortable tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Then, it'll drop to the upper 50s overnight in the far western suburbs.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Scattered showers and isolated storm chances return Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. Rain chances will fade by sunset Tuesday evening. Highs will be milder Tuesday in the low 80s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
tue-rain.png
CBS

A better chance for rain arrives on Wednesday in the late afternoon and evening hours. Downpours, along with thunder and lightning, will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday.

wed-storms.png
CBS

it'll be mainly dry on Thursday, ahead of scattered storm chances for Friday. A few storms on Friday could be heavy.

wpc-rainfall-accu-next-7-days.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 64°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High 84°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.