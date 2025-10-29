Driver wanted in West Side hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

Chicago police are looking for the driver who critically injured a cyclist in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said that at about 4:35 p.m. a red car driving west on Van Buren ran through a red light and struck a bicyclist who was biking north on South Damen Avenue in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The driver then fled the scene.

The 49-year-old cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head and body.

Police released an image of the car, a 2010 red Ford Fusion sedan, with the Illinois license plate BN 64959.

If you have any information about this incident or the driver, contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.