Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck on East Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire on the East Side early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, at 106 and Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.

The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

No further information is available.

