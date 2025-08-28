Watch CBS News
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left man, 83, seriously hurt in Douglas neighborhood

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
CPD seek hit-and-run driver who left man hurt in Douglas neighborhood
Chicago police are looking for the driver behind a serious hit-and-run crash in the Douglas neighborhood last month.

The crash happened on July 24, just before 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said the driver of a southbound silver SUV hit an 83-year-old man who was walking, seriously injuring him. The driver did not stop to render aid to the victim.

Police did not release a photo of the suspected vehicle, but described the SUV as a Mercedes, BMW, or Lexus with front-end damage and a broken headlight.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ347081.

