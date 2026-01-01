Watch CBS News
Charges pending after driver of wanted vehicle crashes into CPD squad car on West Side

Jeramie Bizzle
A driver was arrested after attempting to flee from police and crashed into a squad car on the city's West Side Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

Chicago police said officers were on routine patrol when they found a vehicle matching a description of a wanted car. They attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the driver allegedly attempted to flee.

While driving, the suspect struck a CPD squad car. It was further alleged that the driver attempted to flee on foot. They were placed into custody and taken to a local hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Two officers were also taken to a local hospital and were treated and released, the department said.

A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending.

