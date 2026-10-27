Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in crash in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A driver was killed and a passenger injured when a vehicle hit a tree in the northwest Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows early Tuesday morning.

Rolling Meadows police said at 2:19 a.m., they were called for a crash in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road in which a single vehicle with two occupants hit a tree.

The driver and passenger from the car were taken to an area hospital. The driver died, while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

Rolling Meadows police were investigating the crash early Tuesday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue