Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in crash in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

A driver was killed and a passenger injured when a vehicle hit a tree in the northwest Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows early Tuesday morning.

Rolling Meadows police said at 2:19 a.m., they were called for a crash in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road in which a single vehicle with two occupants hit a tree.

The driver and passenger from the car were taken to an area hospital. The driver died, while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

Rolling Meadows police were investigating the crash early Tuesday.