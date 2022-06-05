Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, passenger injured in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and a man is hospitalized following a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 3:42 a.m., the driver, a 20-year-old woman of Cicero, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man of Berwyn, were traveling southbound on I-55 near Central Avenue.

The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons before driving off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ISP said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic was diverted off Central Avenue around 5:29 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:38 a.m.

No further information was immediately made available. 

First published on June 5, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.