Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after crash at Chicago Far South Side intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and another was hospitalized following a crash on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue and found a silver sedan that was struck by a red SUV at an intersection.

The silver sedan was occupied by two unidentified males, police said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His injuries and condition are unknown.

Three men who occupied the red SUV were not hurt and refused EMS on the scene.

No citations are pending.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.