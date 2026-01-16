Driver killed in crash with school bus near Manhattan, Illinois, identified

The Will County Coroner's Office has identified the driver who was killed when a car and school bus crashed near Manhattan, Illinois, Thursday morning.

Coroner Laurie Summers identified the driver as 24-year-old Makenna M. Maurisak of Manhattan.

Maurisak collided head-on with a school bus on Manhattan-Monee Road just west of School House Road Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said Maurisak was pronounced dead at the scene. The school bus driver and 10 students on board were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for evaluation.

The mayor of Manhattan released a statement after the crash, writing in part, "These recent fatal crashes have occurred on roads maintained by the State of Illinois through IDOT, and the Village has consistently pressed the state to address residents' safety concerns, including meeting directly with state officials and IDOT on November 25, 2025. Following that meeting, traffic safety changes were implemented on state-maintained roads, and we will continue advocating for additional improvements to help prevent future tragedies."

The Will County Coroner's Office said Maurisak's final cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy Friday.