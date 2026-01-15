Driver killed, kids taken to hospital as car hits school bus near Manhattan, Illinois

A serious crash involving a school bus was reported just outside Manhattan, Illinois, southwest of Chicago on Thursday morning.

The school bus driver and the students on board were taken to the hospital to be checkedout.

The crash happened on Manhattan-Monee Road, near Schoolhouse Road, just east of the Village of Manhattan, a town of just over 10,000 people named for the New York City borough.

The driver of the car was killed, state police said. The school bus driver and the 10 students on board were taken to an area hospital to be medically evaluated, state police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Manhattan-Monee Road were shut down at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continued as of 10 a.m. Monday.