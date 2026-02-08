Driver killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's Far South Side

A driver was killed in a crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a semi-trailer truck on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday.

Illinois State Police said at 1:05 a.m., troopers were called to the southbound Bishop Ford (I-94) at 130th Street for a deadly traffic crash.

The driver of a Nissan SUV was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the driver of the truck was hospitalized with injuries in an unspecified condition.

At 1:17 a.m., the southbound Bishop Ford was closed for investigation and traffic was diverted off to 130th Street. At 5:19 a.m., all lanes were reopened, state police said.