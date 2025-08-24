Driver killed, another seriously hurt in wrong-way crash in Lemont, Illinois, ISP says

Wrong-way crash on I-355 in Lemont leaves 1 dead, another seriously hurt

Wrong-way crash on I-355 in Lemont leaves 1 dead, another seriously hurt

One driver was killed and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 355 in Lemont, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-355 at the Des Plaines River.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was heading southbound on I-355 when another vehicle, traveling in the wrong direction, heading northbound in the southbound lanes, hit the first vehicle.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Lanes were closed for several hours for investigation.

No further information was available.