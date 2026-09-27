Driver flees after crashing into building in Garfield Ridge, police say

Chicago police said a driver left the scene after crashing a car into a building on the city's Far Southwest Side Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Archer Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood

According to CPD, the driver, a 37-year-old man, and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were heading eastbound in a black Cadillac sedan when the driver lost control and crashed into a glass building entrance.

The driver fled the scene. The passenger declined medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, CPD said.

No further information was immediately available.