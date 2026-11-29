A driver was cited after crashing into an Illinois State Police car on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon.

ISP said shortly after 12:30 p.m., a trooper stopped to assist another driver in the left ditch of the I-80 eastbound exit ramp to I-57 northbound.

The squad car was parked with its emergency lights activated on the left shoulder when an Acura SUV failed to move over and yield to the emergency lights, hitting the rear passenger side of the squad car. The Trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash.

ISP said the Acura driver and the trooper were not hurt.

The driver of the Acura was issued citations for improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle causing property damage to another, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and expired registration.

So far this year, there have been 14 Move Over Law-related crashes, two of which injured troopers.

The Move Over Law, also known as "Scott's Law" in Illinois, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, emergency worker, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

Violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be revoked.