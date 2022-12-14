Driver turns himself in, charged with South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in a hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old man seriously injured last month.

Jorge Diaz, 47, was arrested in the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday.

He was identified as the person who, on Nov. 26, was driving in the 2900 block of East 87th Street and struck the victim – causing serious injuries.

Diaz turned himself in to police and was charged with two felony counts including reckless driving causing bodily harm and failure to report accident/injury.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.