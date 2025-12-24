Watch CBS News
Driver, 2 workers hurt after jeep crashes into Rosati's Pizza restaurant in Batavia, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were taken to the hospital after a jeep crashed into a pizzeria on Wednesday afternoon in Batavia, Illinois.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in a private property parking lot for Rosati's Pizza, located at 322 E Wilson Street. 

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 77-year-old man, arrived to pick up a food order. After picking up the order, the driver said he experienced mechanical issues with his gear shift, accidentally put the vehicle in drive, and crashed into the front of the restaurant. 

Police said they believe he might have been experiencing a medical issue at the time of the crash. 

Part of the building had to be boarded up due to the damage.  

Two of the restaurant's employees were hurt in the crash and were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Batavia police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at 630-454-2500. 

