Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert
CHICAGO (CBS)-- After two major grocery stores closed up shop on the South Side, desperate communities are once again in the midst of food desert.
A non-profit organization is trying to bridge the gap with a drive-up food pantry on Wednesday.
The pantry at Ada S. McKinley vocational services started up 10 a.m., at 61st street and Wentworth Avenue. The pantry will remain open until 2 p.m.
The pantry is free and features fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.
The goal is to help neighbors make healthy food choices.
