Drier, milder Saturday for Chicago ahead of rainy Easter Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers taper off early Saturday morning then mild temps through the day.
Clouds decrease as temperatures rebound back to the middle and upper 50s. Dry tonight into early Sunday.
Chilly Sunday for any Easter egg hunts in the morning.
Showers develop by the afternoon and continue into the night. A few strong storms are possible, especially south of I-80. This is where there is a marginal risk for storms.
The active weather pattern continues into early next week. Showers and storms are likely for Cubs Home Opening Day.
TODAY
SHOWERS END EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 59
TONIGHT
MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHILLY LOW: 38
TOMORROW
SHOWERS DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON, COOLER HIGH: 48