Drier, milder Saturday for Chicago ahead of rainy Easter Sunday

By Laura Bannon

Showers taper off in Chicago with 50s for highs
Showers taper off in Chicago with 50s for highs 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers taper off early Saturday morning then mild temps through the day. 

Clouds decrease as temperatures rebound back to the middle and upper 50s. Dry tonight into early Sunday. 

Chilly Sunday for any Easter egg hunts in the morning. 

Showers develop by the afternoon and continue into the night. A few strong storms are possible, especially south of I-80. This is where there is a marginal risk for storms. 

 The active weather pattern continues into early next week. Showers and storms are likely for Cubs Home Opening Day. 

TODAY

SHOWERS END EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 59

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW

SHOWERS DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON, COOLER HIGH: 48

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 6:20 AM CDT

