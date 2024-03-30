Drier, milder Saturday for Chicago ahead of rainy Easter Sunday

Showers taper off in Chicago with 50s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers taper off early Saturday morning then mild temps through the day.

Clouds decrease as temperatures rebound back to the middle and upper 50s. Dry tonight into early Sunday.

Chilly Sunday for any Easter egg hunts in the morning.

Showers develop by the afternoon and continue into the night. A few strong storms are possible, especially south of I-80. This is where there is a marginal risk for storms.

The active weather pattern continues into early next week. Showers and storms are likely for Cubs Home Opening Day.

TODAY

SHOWERS END EARLY, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 59

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW

SHOWERS DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON, COOLER HIGH: 48

