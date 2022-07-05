Dozens of lives forever changed after deadly mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of families went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday morning to celebrate our nation's freedoms, and left with their lives forever changed, after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more.

Among the victims was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, leaving her family and faith community grieving the loss of a leader and friend.

In an email, the congregation said Sundheim was on staff at the synagogue for decades, including time spent teaching at its preschool.

They asked their congregants for prayers for her soul and her surviving family.

Support for those who survived the shooting has been pouring in on GoFundMe pages, including the Kolpack and Joyce families.

The Chicago Teacher's Union shared that Zoe Kolpack is a teacher at Dever Elementary. She, her husband, her father and her brother in law were shot today, according to the GoFundMe page. A family friend says all four are in the hospital undergoing various surgeries, so loved ones are asking for financial help on their long road ahead.

For these families, the decision to go to Monday's parade, and the pain because of it, will follow them for the rest of their lives. We expect to learn much more about those who survived this attack, and those we lost, during the coming days.