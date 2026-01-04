Dozens of flights canceled at O'Hare due to Maduro's capture in Venezuela

Dozens of flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport this weekend due to the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

This operation that captured Maduro and flew him and his wife out of the country early Saturday specifically disrupted Caribbean travel at a busy travel time for the region.

No airline flights crossed over Venezuela on Saturday, according to FlightRadar24.com. And major airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the eastern Caribbean region and warned passengers that the disruptions could continue for days after the Federal Aviation Administration imposed restrictions.

Flights to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Aruba and other destinations near Venezuela were canceled. The airlines are waiving change fees for passengers who have to reschedule their flights this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration had earlier said it imposed a temporary airspace restriction on Puerto Rico's international airport and surrounding regions.

An announcement by Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan posted on the social media site X said restrictions were put in place because of the "security situation related to military activity" in Venezuela.

As a result, most commercial airlines to and from the airport that are operated by U.S. airlines were suspended or canceled. Foreign airlines and military aircraft are not included in this restriction, the statement said.

Hundreds of flights were canceled in all.

The FAA ultimately allowed normal air traffic to resume at 11 p.m. Saturday.

In all, 46 flights at O'Hare were canceled, along with another 11 at Midway International Airport. More than a dozen flights between O'Hare and Puerto Rico alone were canceled.