CPD issues warning after a dozen restaurants burglarized in River North

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a burglar targeting restaurants in River North.

Police say at least 12 burglaries have been reported in the past couple of weeks.

Detectives say a man forced his way in by breaking through glass doors and stealing goods before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 500 block of North Wells St, Saturday February 18, 2023, in the morning hours.

· 300 block of West Grand Ave, Tuesday February 21, 2023, in the morning hours.

· 200 block of West Institute Pl, Wednesday February 22, 2023, in the afternoon hours.

· 300 block of West Grand Ave, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 100 block of West Grand Ave, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 500 block of North State St, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 700 block of North Wells St, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the evening hours.

· 400 block of North Clark St, Sunday February 26, 2023, in the morning hours.

· 0-100 block of West Illinois St, Monday February 27, 2023, in the morning hours.

· 0-100 block of West Erie St, Monday February 27, 2023, in the morning hours.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect but say he is 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall weighing 165 to 180 pounds, and between 25-40 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 8:04 AM

