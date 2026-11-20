Railroad crossings in downtown Plainfield, Illinois are blocked after a semi-truck was struck by a train Friday morning, police said.

Plainfield police said a semi-truck was stopped on the tracks when it was struck by an oncoming train. No further details were immediately known.

Because of the crash, police said all railroad crossed between Naperville/Plainfield Road and Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield are blocked.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, and drivers should find alternate routes. Police did not have an estimate for how long the crossings and roads would remain closed.

Police have not yet released any information about injuries or fatalities due to the crash. Metra and Amtrak trains do not run through downtown Plainfield.