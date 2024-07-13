More than 2,000 children from all over Chicago turn out for Downtown Day

Kids turn out for Downtown Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from every side of Chicago converged downtown Saturday for "Downtown Day." The event brings kids together and encourages them to explore and experience what it is like outside their neighborhoods.

The event, now in its second year, has grown. Organizers say it has about doubled in size, with more than 2,000 children participating this year. Some of those kids explored Chicago for the very first time.

There's so much to see, it's hard to squeeze into a single day, but 9-year-old Bri McBride had just one goal for her first visit downtown.

"To have fun," she said.

She lives in Englewood but was in the Loop on Saturday.

They come from nearly every Chicago neighborhood, and they are connected by the non-profit My Block, My Hood, My City.

"A lot of kids in Chicago have never been downtown," said Jahmal Cole, CEO. "They've never been to the lake. They never waved for a taxi, never been in an elevator. Their whole worldview is shaped by their block or their neighborhood. Our job is to expand their worldview by showing them more of the city."

On the second annual Downtown Day, kids have an incentive to explore.

"Sometimes the biggest barrier is money, which is why we gave all youth $50 Visa gift cards so they can travel around," said Lady Sanders, program manager.

More than 35 businesses offered free or discounted attractions and experiences, including 360 Chicago at the old Hancock building.

"It's like you go all the way to the top, and you lean over and look at the whole city," said participant Jamari Gavin.

This day makes kids feel welcome downtown.

"I just want to walk around, see friends, go outside, and enjoy life," said Dmaya Williams.

That is what any parent hopes for.

"There are positive things to do downtown," said parent Antinell Robinson. "Downtown Day is not what you see when you Google. You see our Black and Brown kids down here having issues, being in trouble. That's not what they'll know us for.

There's so much to see, but a 9-year-old knows just where to start.

"I'm hoping to go to the ice cream museum," said Bri.

