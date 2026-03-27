Car thieves target parking lots in downtown Chicago; lot owner says thieves not worried about cameras

Chicago police are warning about a spike in car thefts across the Loop, and the manager of some of the lots dealing with the thefts said the problem is worse than police have said.

Mark Galas, vice president of Hunter Parking, which operates several lots in the Loop and South Loop, has more than 25 years of experience managing parking lots. He said, recently, "our lots do not have as much business as we used to, because word gets around in the neighborhood that these lots get targeted."

Despite having security cameras on their lots, he said thieves aren't deterred, stealing cars morning, afternoon, or night.

"That's how bold and blatant they are. They will just walk right in front of a camera, and sometimes they'll even look right in the camera," he said.

A few of his lots are listed in a recent alert from Chicago Police, warning of a series of car thefts since the end of February across the Loop and South Loop.

"That alert maybe had 13 different dates on it. There's way more incidents than that," Galas said.

In the Chicago Police Department's 1st District, which includes the Loop and South Loop, data shows car thefts are up from this same timeframe last year, with 166 thefts this year compared to 138 in the same timeframe last year. However, in 2024, there were 223 car thefts during the same time period.

Police recommended people who park in public lots or garages install a security or anti-theft system, and make sure it's marked on the car.

Galas said the crimes are often more than simple car thefts, with the crooks using stolen cars in other crimes.

"Just two days ago, an FBI officer called us up about a stolen vehicle being used down in one of the south suburbs," Galas said.

Police said they're still investigating all of these recent thefts. So far, no one has been arrested.