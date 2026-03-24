More than a dozen cars stolen in Chicago Loop in past month, CPD says

Chicago police have issued an alert about more than a dozen car thefts in the Loop in the last month.

Police said that in each instance, the thief broke into a locked car on the street or in a residential parking garage and stole the vehicle. The thefts were all reported between Feb. 26 and Sunday, March 22.

Cars were stolen from the following locations at the following times:

800 block of S. Wells St on Feb. 26, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

800 block of S. Wabash Ave from Feb. 27-28, between 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

0-100 block of E. 8th St on March 1, at 2 p.m.

0-100 block of E. 9th St from March 2-3, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 a.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St from March 5-6, between 12 p.m. and 10 a.m.

0-100 block of E. Balbo Ave on March 9, at 5 a.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on March 15, between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

900 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 16, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.

500 block of S. Wabash Ave from March 21-22, between 2 p.m. and 11:02 a.m.

800 block of S. Wabash Ave from March 21-21, between 5:21 p.m. and 11 a.m.

1000 block of S. Wabash Ave from March 21-22, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

500 block of S. Wells St on March 22, at 6:04 a.m.

0-100 block of E. 9th St on March 22, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Police have no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about these car thefts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.