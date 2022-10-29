Watch CBS News
Local News

Families invited to downtown Aurora's annual trick-or-treating event

/ CBS Chicago

Downtown Aurora hosting annual trick-or-treating event
Downtown Aurora hosting annual trick-or-treating event 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is starting early in downtown Aurora.

The city is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event starting at 1 p.m.

Children and families are invited to dress up and grab goodies from more than 40 businesses between Benton and New York Street.

The event is free and runs until 3 p.m.

Those taking part are encouraged to bring their own bags.  

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.