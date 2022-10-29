Families invited to downtown Aurora's annual trick-or-treating event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is starting early in downtown Aurora.
The city is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event starting at 1 p.m.
Children and families are invited to dress up and grab goodies from more than 40 businesses between Benton and New York Street.
The event is free and runs until 3 p.m.
Those taking part are encouraged to bring their own bags.
