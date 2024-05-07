Watch CBS News
Downpours followed by strong afternoon storms Tuesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Downpours followed by strong afternoon storms Tuesday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two rounds of storms are on the way for the Chicago area. 

Downpours with thunder are expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail are the main threats.

Strong storms move into the area by 1 p.m. Thunderstorms could turn severe with large hail and damaging winds with an isolated tornado possible. Areas in Northwest Indiana are under a risk for stronger, more severe weather.

Storms are expected to clear by 5 p.m. 

Storm chances continue Wednesday and showers linger into Thursday.  

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 7:11 AM CDT

