Barn collapses amid storms in Northern Illinois; 17 animals unaccounted for

By Kris Habermehl, Adam Harrington, Joshua Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

HARVARD, Ill. (CBS) -- A barn collapsed near Harvard, Illinois far northwest of Chicago Tuesday afternoon, as strong storms pounded the area.

The livestock barn collapsed in the 10800 block of Weidner Road in unincorporated McHenry County outside Harvard, just south of the Wisconsin state line.

The view from Chopper 2 showed the barn was completely obliterated. The roof of the barn was on the ground, and the rest of the structure was reduced to a heap of broken boards and timbers.

Following the collapse, Harvard Fire Chief John Kimmel reported crews were working to rescue the animals from the barn—17 animals were still unaccounted for. Kimmel did not specify what kind of animals were involved.

The farmer to whom the barn belonged was on the scene with neighbors late Tuesday afternoon. Several fire entities were also on the scene to help get the animals out and into a holding area

A tornado warning was called Tuesday afternoon as a severe and fast-moving storm passed through Boone and McHenry counties.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 4:19 PM CDT

